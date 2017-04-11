Excuse Me? “Guerrilla” Creator Admits To Not Hiring Black Actress Because Of Swirly Relationship

John Ridley Defends His Black Woman-less Casting Choice With Swirly Relationship

John Ridley, remember that name. Not because of any of his work he’s created for television, but because of his asinine reasoning.

The creator and his cast had a Q+A for the Showtimes series Guerrilla. According to its trailer, Guerrilla is a mini-series that tells the ‘story of a couple whose relationship and values are tested when they cross over from political activism to radical militancy in 1970s London.” The main protagonists in the movie are Babou Ceesay, a black male and Frida Pinto, an East Asian woman. One crowd goer at the London Q+A asked the obvious question: Why hire an asian protagonist? Where are all the black women in the series?

Surely, black women existed in the 70’s, and in the movement. But, why aren’t they on the screen? This was Ridley’s response:

“I said previously, I think the characters in this story are complicated across the board, so the concept that any one person is somehow better, or more elevated, or more appropriate than any other individual, I’m sorry, I don’t accept that,”

Ridley continues, with a bit of diligence in his voice:

“I don’t want to make this overly personal, but part of why I chose to have a mixed-race couple at the center of this is that I’m in a mixed-race relationship. The things that are being said here, and how we are often received, is very equivalent to what’s going on right now. My wife is a fighter –my wife is an activist, and yet, because our races are different, there are a lot of things we have to still put up with.”

Take a look into the exchange here.

Well, ok then.

