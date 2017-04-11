Ain’t Isht Daddies: Stephan Bela-Fauxante Wants Legal Rights To Keep Relationship With Mel B And Eddie Murphy’s Daughter

Stephan Belafonte Wants Relationship With Stepdaughter Angel Despite Mel B Divorce

This dude is creepy as hell!

Mel B’s soon-to-be “allegedly” abusive ex-husband, Stephan Belafonte, is not only asking for joint custody of HIS daughter, he wants to stay in Eddie Murphy’s daughter too!

According to TMZ, Stephan feels like he’s Angel’s real father since Eddie Murphy hasn’t been in her life much. Angel was only 2 years old when Stephan married Mel.

A California law allows for “reasonable visitation” by a stepparent if the court feels it is in the child’s best interest.

Here’s what Stephan’s lawyers sent to Mel’s attorneys:

“Stephen would like to schedule a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the resolution of temporary issues including his ability to see Madison and Angel, whom we would appreciate continuing to have contact with.”

Word is that Mel is going to fight this tooth-and-nail. Eddie will probably be too busy in his sunken place with his blonde Becky to be bothered…

Image via WENN/Splash