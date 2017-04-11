F**k This Guy: Alleged Sexual Harasser Bill Ho’Reilly Gets A Chuckle Out Of United Airlines Beating [Video]

Bill O’Reilly Laughs At Bloody Man Being Dragged From United Airlines Flight

First and foremost, f**k Bill O’Reilly and anyone who loves him.

Yesterday the world was aghast at video that came from a United flight where a man was beaten bloody by Chicago police as he was dragged from an airplane that was oversold.

Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing" You think? pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017

Wish we could laugh at O’Reilly’s bloody face. Maybe we’ll be fortunate enough to have that opportunity one day before he dies.

