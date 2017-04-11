Pure Comedy: Alabama Gov. Is Nervous Giving Resignation For Sex Scandal [Video]

Poor Robert Bentley, the former Alabama Governor. Ole boy has been caught up with his sidepiece which lead to the feds investigating him and now felony charges. Bentley had a textual relationship with Rebekah Caldwell Mason, his former political advisor. The governor was married to Dianne Bentley, and records show they have since divorced. His text messages to Rebekah were pure mushy love stuff.

Turn the pages and enjoy….

NYTIMES/Youtube