Alleged Triple Murderer Plummets To Death Off Of Courthouse Balcony Ahead Of Trial 

Cowardly Murderer Commits Suicide Before Death Penalty Trial

An Ohio man accused of rapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl, then setting her grandparents on fire– killing them too, committed suicide in a courthouse this week. It was a day before jury selection would begin in the death penalty trial of 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr., according to the Washington Post. You can see the alleged triple murderer in video, tossing himself of the balcony.

Seman fell more than 50 feet to his death. The impact of his body hitting the marble floor “shook the building,” witnesses said. Prosecutors say his suicide was “very telling”.