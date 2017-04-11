Justice: Dylann Roof Sentenced To 9 Life Sentences In Addition To DEATH For Charleston Church Massacre



Good riddance…

Dylann Roof Gets 9 Life Sentences For Charleston Church Shooting

Dylann Roof’s getting more time tacked on to his sentence for that horrific 2015 Charleston Church massacre.

As previously reported a federal jury sentenced Roof to death in January after he was found guilty of ALL 33 federal charges he faced.

Now a state jury’s sentenced him to nine consecutive life sentences and three consecutive 30-year sentences after he pleaded guilty to all state charges in the killings.

According to CNN, this clears the way for his federal imprisonment, on death row, to begin.

“This is the surest way to see that Dylann Roof is executed,” said Scarlett A. Wilson, solicitor for the state’s Ninth Judicial Circuit. “We hope that today truly will close a chapter for these victims.”

Now with this sentencing, no state trial or sentencing phase will be necessary.

No word yet on the date of Roof’s execution.

Associated Press