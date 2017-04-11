Producer Tied To Breezy And Weezy For Selling “Purple Drank” Convicted, Faces Life In Prison

Yikes!

Man Tied To Lil Wayne & Chris Brown Convicted Of Selling Lots Of Drugs

Last week we told you about Chris Brown and Lil Wayne having ties with an alleged drug dealer out of Miami. Both entertainers were named in his investigation, as people he has dealt drugs like xanax and “lean”. The man, Harrison García was unable to convince jurors that his lavish spending and celebrity connects were simply “a front” and he was innocent. According to Miami Herald, the federal jury took less than four hours to reject Garcia’s claim, convicting him Monday on five felonies that could land him in prison for life.

Wowzers.

Harry García aka “Muhammad a Lean” on Instagram, was accused of selling marijuana, Xanax and the potent prescription cough syrup known as “lean,” “drank” and “sizzurp.” He’ll be sentenced June 3 for the convictions relating to armed drug trafficking.