All Grown Up: Zonnique Talks Turning 21, ‘Love Jones’ & ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

Zonnique Talks Her “Love Jones” EP

ATL songbird Zonnique recently chatted with BOSSIP about her new EP, turning 21 and starring on “Growing Up Hip Hop.” She also dished on her famed parent’s opinion on her new music and her Heiry Cosmetics line.

On turning 21:

“I took all my friends with me it was like a big girls trip. When you turn 21 you must have shots after shots, it was a real LITuation.

On “Growing Up Hip Hop”:

“Growing up Hip Hop was definitely a really crazy experience for me. Since I’ve been doing reality tv for all my life pretty much. It was a different reality show for me since it was really based on my story and it wasn’t like me and my family. The cast, everything was really different for me.”

On her “Love Jones” project:

“I just put out my first solo project. It was just so awesome putting it together, I had such a fun time just figuring out myself and figuring out what sound I wanted to go with.”

On T.I. and Tiny’s input to “Love Jones”:

“Anything I sound like I matured on and it’s a new sound she [Tiny] says, ‘You sound so good on here, I can’t stop listening to this!’ This was her every song I recorded. Pops [T.I.], we sent him a song and I remember my mom sent him “I’m Great” which is the last song on the project and he called me and said, ‘Is this what you wanna go for? You wanna be all hood?’ […] He’s like ‘Whatever you wanna do, do it.”

Twitter: @Zonnique

Instagram: @ZonniqueJailee

HeiryCollection.com

