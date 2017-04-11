Exclusive: Five Questions With Reggae Artist Baby Cham

Dancehall Artist Talks New Music, How He Got Started In The Biz & His Breakout Hit “Ghetto Story” With Alicia Keys

Baby Cham is back with a new single and a new album, but he’s still playing it close to his dancehall roots. The reggae artist sat down with Bossip recently to talk about his new album, “Lawless,” the moment he decided to become a dancehall artist and what he thinks the Caribbean music scene is lacking today.

BOSSIP: How and when did you decide that you wanted to become a dancehall artist?

Baby Cham: “My uncle had a sound system: speaker boxes on the street corners with a turntable. Super Cat used to perform on the sound system, John Wayne, Little John, just to name a few. I would go there every summer, and seeing artists like Super Cat pass through, in the yard on the microphone, I was like ‘What?! I love this!’ And that’s how I got the love for this. I was just a little kid looking at them. I started doing my own imitations, then I started writing my own lyrics after that.”

BOSSIP: What do you think about the state of today’s reggae and dancehall music scene?

Baby Cham: “The state of reggae and dancehall to me is good. There’s a reason why so many other genres are tapping into it and doing what they’re doing. It’s good. You have a lot of good kids coming out and doing the work. The only setback is the level of consistency is not there. It’s not on the artist’s part, it’s the production. That’s the only thing I would say what needs to improve – the production. The artists are delivering good music, good lyrics, but sometimes it’s the production that fluctuates.”