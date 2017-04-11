BlackGirlMagic Chicago Teen Gets Accepted Into 23 HBCUs, Offered $300K In Scholarships



#BlackGirlMagic!

Ariyana Davis Accepted Into 23 HBCUs

A Chicago high schooler’s inspiring story is making national headlines.

Ariyana Davis, of Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School, has been accepted into every one of the 24 colleges she applied to.

Twenty-three of those schools were historically black colleges and universities including most recently Spelman College. The last school was Eastern Illinois University, a predominantly white institution.

Looks like there's another achievement that needs to be celebrated because…. I GOT INTO SPELMAN!!! #Spelman21 pic.twitter.com/WsK6NK7kbW — Ariyana Davis (@Royallovequeen1) April 3, 2017

Davis told ABC News that it was important to her to apply to HBCUs “because they are known for producing successful black professionals.”

She’s been offered a whopping $300,000 in scholarships and has ultimately decided to attend Mississippi’s Alcorn State University. According to the teen, she’s excited to matriculate at the school because of the “family-oriented environment.”

“I love the family-oriented environment and close-knitted community, and the opportunity they will provide to me.”

Officially a Brave!!! Can't wait to bleed Purple & Gold!!! 💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛 #Alcorn21 pic.twitter.com/ImJDzsKbsP — Ariyana Davis (@Royallovequeen1) April 10, 2017

Davis wants to major in accounting to become a certified public accountant.

Congrats Ariyana! We love to see inspiring stories like this!

Photos via Ariyana Davis