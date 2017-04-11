DAYA Noooo! Peep The Chilling “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 Teaser

- By Bossip Staff
New “Orange Is The New Black” Teaser

Two seasons ago, Orange is the New Black was a Top 5 Netflix show with a hilariously endearing take on the cruel private prison industry that spiraled into a not-very-funny mishmash of pain, suffering and heartbreak by Season 4 and continues based on the chilling Season 5 teaser.

Peep some fan reactions on the flip side.

OITNB returns on June 9th.

