Hold My Beer: Mindless Marionette Sean Spicer Sautéed For Syria-Hitler Comparison

Twitter Flames Sean Spicer For Hitler Reference When Talking Syria Gassing

Without fail, Executive Court Jester Sean Spicer has once again brought us his special brand of befuddling, offensive, tone-deaf and hilarious comedy.

Today, during his daily press briefing, good ol’ Seanny boy referenced Hitler when speaking about President Bashar al-Assad gassing his own citizens in Syria.

WATCH: Sean Spicer: "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." pic.twitter.com/WdI6bu1wJj — Yashar (@yashar) April 11, 2017

A reporter, bless her heart, tried to give ol’ Seanny boy a chance to clean up his lil’ anti-semitic gaffe and by George, Seanny just made it worse…

WATCH: Given an opportunity to clean up his "even Hitler" comment. Spicer says: Hitler didn't use them in the same way Assad did. WOW pic.twitter.com/HuB5guOJBn — Yashar (@yashar) April 11, 2017

Holocaust. Center. WTF? is that, like a Best Buy where they sell dreidels, yarmulkes, and kosher wine??

If you’re looking for Sean, you can find him roasting over an 140-character open fire with an apple in his mouth. Both Pepsi and United Airlines are THRILLED.

Flip the page to see what we mean.

Image via Getty