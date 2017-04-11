Florida Crazies: Martin County Sheriff Searching For Man Trying To Buy Human Skin For $400 Off Facebook

Florida Cops Looking For Man Trying To Buy Human Skin Off Facebook

Forever Florida.

The state that consistently produces the weirdest and most heinous people in America, has given us yet another reason to want to ex-communicate them from the U.S.

According to TCPalm, the Martin County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who has been trying to purchase human skin from Facebook for $400.

A woman tipped off the cops after seeing an ad on the “Jensen Beach Garage Sale” page.

Although the ad was removed, investigators were still able to click on the profile of the individual to posted it and learn his name.

If caught the would-be buyer will be charged with a felony in violation of Florida Statute 873.01.

Sadly, there aren’t enough cops in the world to rid Florida of all its degenerates and weirdos.

Image via Wiki