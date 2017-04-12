Bye #BlackQueen Haters! Tyrese Says His Wife Is 46% Black

Rumor control…

Tyrese Speaks On His “Black Queen” Again

During a recent interview, Tyrese tried to shut down further speculation about his wife’s ethnicity. As previously reported in addition to pissing people off by calling his wife Samantha Lee his “black queen“, Black Ty got ethered by ladies none too pleased by his comments about weaves and fake parts.

Earlier this week Tyrese was on hand at The Breakfast Club alongside Ludacris to discuss “Fate of the Furious” and to clear up confusion surrounding his comments.

On being attacked over his “fake weaves and lashes” post:

“Black women didn’t attack me man, I got comments from everybody,” said Tyrese. “I talked about a conversation where I noticed women ripping men alive and I walked away from that saying, ‘We as men notice way more than you think we do.’ This is not remotely related to black women.[…] There is no way I’m supposed to believe that a leg that skinny goes up to an a** that big. I’m just leeting you know we notice more than we think we do—just don’t go too far because it gets into a level of buffoonery and it’s just crazy. I never attacked women with weave, I’ve dated women that get assistance. […] I would never alienate my own fan base, I’m not stupid. My momma’s black, most of my sisters wear hair and makeup, my wife wears makeup, she wears lashes.”

On his dating preferences:

“This may not matter to most—but I have never dated a white woman in my life,” said Tyrese. “I’ve never been with a latina woman, I’ve never been with an asian woman […] My personal preference is black women, I may go super bright, I may go caramel complected. You know what’s crazy? I never officially dated her but I was having out for a nice minute with V Bozeman. Bro, they went crazy, called her every name in the book!”‘

On his wife’s ethnicity:

“I put up #MyBlackQueen because I didn’t wanna be another person that they pinged as a black man that’s been supported by black women and then jumped ship,” said Tyrese. “I was actually very proud to write #MyBlackQueen because her [ethnicity] test came back as 46% black. I was like, ‘Yes!’ She’s mixed with other things of course and I’m proud of her multiethnicity.”

Have several seaaaaaats haters!

As previously reported Tyrese’s queen is a six-figure making, masters degree having lady of Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American descent.



Tyrese also recently revealed that they went six months without sex before their wedding.

What do YOU think about Tyrese once again defending his queen???

