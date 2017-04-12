Exclusive: Stevie J & Joseline’s Custody Battle Headed To Trial & Won’t Be Filmed!!

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Exes Headed To Trial Over Baby Bonnie Bella

Looks like reality star exes Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez legal fight over the fate of their baby Bonnie Bella won’t be coming to the boob tube anytime soon.

A judge Monday shot down a request from NFG TV, which produces the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise to record, photograph and televise all of the legal proceedings in Joseline and Stevie J’s child custody and support case over daughter Bonnie Bella, three months.

Nevertheless, the father of six will be facing his daughter’s mother at trial this summer when they go toe to toe over the tot in June in Fulton County Superior Court.

The Puerto Rican princess sued Stevie last year to prove that he was the father, force him to pay child support and hash out a custody agreement.

Despite declaring a truce in public, the pair apparently still haven’t seen eye to eye over Bonnie Bella, and will have their case heard by a jury. On Tuesday, Judge Jane Barwick scheduled the case for trial. If they don’t appear, they could be hit with an automatic default judgment or case dismissal.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Joseline and Stevie for comment.