T.I. Tells Angie Martinez He’s “Better Off” As Tiny’s BFF, Where Does That Leave Bernice?

Rumor Control: TI Clarifies He’s “Single” And Classy, Despite Being Married

Keeping up with Tip and his “relationships” have been a work out! Is he still with his wife Tiny? With Bernice “the homewrecker”? Both? The internet wants to know.

Earlier, we posted about estranged wife Tiny and Bernice, letting the draco off on each other via instagram, with no input from the man they were both fighting over. But now, the Harris patriarch has finally spoken!

TI visited the Angie Martinez show and clarifies that he was indeed balancing his “extramarital activities” while filming the last season of his reality show with the Harris family. He also clarifies that he is SINGLE. As a dollar bill.

Check out the clip, courtesy of Baller Alert.

#TI tells #AngieMartinez that he can be a better best friend than husband

We guess he means single after he finally divorces Tiny, and not just playing single. But, what about Bernice? Well, Tip ain’t claiming that either. Hit the flip to see the full video.