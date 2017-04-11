Jesus Take The Wheel: Parisian Girl Almost Loses Her Head On Janky Carnival Ride [Video]
If the Throne Fair in Paris is anything like its hit cable namesake, Game Of Thrones, then its pretty easy to understand why this ride went way left.
A young girl was nearly decapitated while riding a carnie deathtrap according to the NYPost.
The girl was on a ride on Sunday at the Throne Fair called Adrenaline — a giant swing that propels riders from nearly 164 feet high — when her seat harness unfastened as the ride descended, according to a translation by France Bleu.
The malfunction sent the girl hurtling toward the earth upside-down, suspended only by her ankles, in a horrifying moment caught on video.
The managers of the fair say the ride will be shut down immediately.
Probably a good call. SMH.
