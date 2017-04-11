Jesus Take The Wheel: Parisian Girl Almost Loses Her Head On Janky Carnival Ride [Video]

Carnival Ride Malfunction In Paris Almost Costs Girl Her Head

If the Throne Fair in Paris is anything like its hit cable namesake, Game Of Thrones, then its pretty easy to understand why this ride went way left.

A young girl was nearly decapitated while riding a carnie deathtrap according to the NYPost.

The girl was on a ride on Sunday at the Throne Fair called Adrenaline — a giant swing that propels riders from nearly 164 feet high — when her seat harness unfastened as the ride descended, according to a translation by France Bleu. The malfunction sent the girl hurtling toward the earth upside-down, suspended only by her ankles, in a horrifying moment caught on video.

Plus jamais j'fais une attraction à la foire du trône, ça fait déjà 2 incidents en 1 semaine 🙅🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oRNgRUQcjR — Clip Dispo (@Damsi_92) April 10, 2017

The managers of the fair say the ride will be shut down immediately.

Probably a good call. SMH.

Image via Flickr