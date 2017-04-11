Khloe Kardashian Says She’d DEFINITELY Marry Tristan Thompson If He Asked…Which He Hasn’t

Khloe Kardashian Talks Marriage With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is azz-over-heels in love with her baller-boo Tristan Thompson. It seems to be just about all she can speak about these days.

As Khloe reveals in the April 12 edition of ES Magazine…she’s so far in with Tristan after the last few months that she’s already picking out wedding colors and scouting venues. No pressure, though.

#KhloeKardashian covers #ESMagazine A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“I would love to have a family… We’ve talked about it.”

Tristan actually already has a family…but we digress. Khloe says that if it comes down to her and Tristan tying the knot and having kids of their own, she’s 150% down for it.

When the mag asked if she would accept if Tristan dropped to one knee, Khloe flatly said, “Yes, I would.” But she stresses that she’s not putting any pressure on him to go ring shopping…yet.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.'”

Well, Khloe jumped head first into a marriage with an addict she barely knew…so maybe she might want to cool her jets this time with a young ball player with a fresh child and a bangin’ baby mama…

Splash