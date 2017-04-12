A-List Fades: Will Smith Chops Off Son Jaden’s Blonde Dread Locks For A New Film

Will Smith Cuts Son Jaden’s Hair For Movie Role

Will Smith helped his son get ready for his role in a new movie…by personally hacking off his signature locks.

The A-lister shared the moment with his fans on Facebook, showing the process through which Jaden’s long blonde dreads got chopped off by Dad.

Jaden’s preparing for his role in “Life In A Year,” in which he plays a 17-year-old boy, who discovers that his girlfriend (Cara Delevigne)is dying, and sets out to give her the experience of living an entire full life within the year she has left.

What do you think of Jaden’s new clean-cut steez? He definitely looks a lot younger, so we can totally see why the filmmakers asked this of him.

#TSRHairDosAndDonts: #JadenSmith did the big chop !! Word on the street is it may be for a new movie role !! Are we feeling it Roomie? (Swipe for the transformation) #WillSmith A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Will was having fun with that extra hair Jaden just got rid of. Could you picture the Fresh Prince with some long blonde locks??

Splash/YouTube