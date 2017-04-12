#BlackDontCrack: Miss Parker And Felicia Reunited After 20 Years And The Internet Lost It
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
Friday Reunion For The Ages
We all remember Ms. Parker and Felicia from Friday, right? They’re iconic characters in black a$$ cinema we’ll never forget. Well after 22 years, they finally reunited to set our worlds on fire. Twitter couldn’t get over such an iconic pairing in 2017 and had some observations.
So let’s get to it and take a look at how this connection blew up the ‘net.