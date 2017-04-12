At The Tender Age Of 67…Stevie Wonder Gears Up To Jump The Broom With Girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy

Stevie Wonder To Get Married This Summer

Congratulations are in order for Stevie Wonder!

The legendary R&B crooner is will marry his third wife, longtime girlfriend, 42-year-old Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, in a beachside ceremony in Jamaica on June 17.

According to Daily Mail, in addition to celeb pals like Elton John and Sam Smith…Stevie’s 9 kids aged 3 to 42 will serve as his wedding party.

The couple has been together for five years and already have two kids together. It is believed that they already have a prenup in place — just in case — but the details of it aren’t public knowledge.

Well, good for Stevie! The wedding is rumored to be gearing up to be quite an event, with big name music legends filling the room and no shortage of performances, including at least one from Stevie himself.

Man, makes you wish you had an invite, huh? Congrats to the happy couple!

Splash