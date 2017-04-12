NBA Star Anthony Davis And Pelicans Players Get Turned Away From Hollywood HotSpot For Wearing Team Hoodies

Anthony Davis Blocked From Entering Hollywood Restaurant Over Hoodie

New Orleans Pelicans forward and NBA All-Star MVP Anthony Davis learned the hard way that in Hollywood, not even his nationally recognized eyebrow can get him special treatment.

The baller and a handful of his teammates were turned away from hip Japanese eatery Katana on Monday evening…for wearing team hoodies. The players were in town to play the Lakers on Tuesday night. No word on where the guys were coming from, but they were dressed casually in some Pelicans gear and just looking for a bite of sushi.

However, the doorman took one look at the black men in hoodies and told them there was no way they were getting inside.

As a witness om the scene told Page Six:

“Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my teammates just want to get something to eat.’ He said he couldn’t take off the hoodie because he was wearing a sleeveless T-shirt underneath. Davis even offered to spend a fortune to rent the private room, but the doorman said, ‘No you can’t come in wearing a hoodie.’ So Davis got back in his SUV and left, and only then did the restaurant manager come running out, freaking out at the doorman.”

Oh doormen…always abusing that little bit of power they’re given for the few hours they stand outside and pass petty judgement on patrons. Unfortunately, this guy cost the restaurant a courtside seat-price worth of cash for the evening. Ball players eat a LOT we’ve heard…

Splash