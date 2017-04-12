BlackGirlMagic This Beautiful Rocket Scientist Is Making Waves On Social Media

Someone we actually like!

Rocket Scientist Tiffany Davis Praised On Social Media

A beautiful and brilliant rocket scientist’s story is still making waves on social media.

Tiffany Davis is an Aerospace Engineering graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology a.k.a. Georgia Tech…



and she previously set social media ablaze with her #YesImARocketScientist hashtag.

“This is what an Aerospace Engineer looks like,” Tiffany captioned the above photo.

In addition to her social media post, Tiffany starred in Lotta Body hair company’s #aLotta campaign celebrating black women’s accomplishments.

“I would say I have a lotta brains,” said Tiffany in the commercial. “I feel like people have a lot of doubt in my ability because I’m the only one who looks like me.”



(:25)

Prior to her graduation Tiffany participated in Boeing’s Engineering Accelerated Hiring Initiative as a Structural Analysis Engineer Intern.

She also had the pleasure of introducing President Barack Obama at Georgia Tech after writing him a letter about her fellow student’s woes with student loan debt.

Fast forward to 2017 and now she’s working full time at Boeing as an Aerospace Engineer.

Congratulations to this #BlackGirlMagic maker!

Tiffany Davis