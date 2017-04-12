Cop Caught Giving ‘Jaywalker’ Fists Of Fury During Arrest Placed ‘On Leave’

Earlier we reached out to a woman with a camera phone in Sacramento, who caught the most excessive take down of a black guy, who was allegedly jaywalking, you’ll probably ever see. He posted the full video here.

Naomi Montaie tells Fox 40 she was in shock and posted a video of a police interaction she witnessed to Facebook, because she felt everything she saw was wrong.

In the video you can see a black man staring straight up and facing the officer with his hands planted to his sides. The officer charges and choke slams the man, then release fists of fury to his face. Then a second officer comes and helps secure the arrest. All because the man allegedly jaywalked.

“I never witnessed anything like that. He just kept hitting him, and kept hitting him, and I was like ‘oh my God…why you hitting him like that? Why you hitting him like that? You need to stop hitting him.’ And he kept hitting him,” she said with tears streaming down her face.

After obtaining the video, Fox 40 sent it to the department of the aggressive officers and were told they were “reviewing it”. An update from The NY Post says the officer was placed on leave while they investigate.

Smh.