The Joys Of Being Black: Watch This Pig Choke Out & Beat A Black Man [Video]

Nandi Cain Jr, a man in Sacramento, was beaten on camera continuously by an aggressive police officer. The woman who filmed the video, Naomi Montaie, says the man is not her nephew but a sweet person known in the neighborhood. All of this stemmed from “jaywalking.” Every black person knows that jaywalking can lead to being beaten down the pigs. Cain has no record either. Police have NOT responded after seeing the video, but said they are reviewing the incident.

FACEBOOK