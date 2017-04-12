When A Woman’s Fed Up: Janet Jackson Changed Her Locks And Left Wissam Keyless

Janet Jackson Had Locks Changed At NYC Crib Weeks Before Splitting With Husband

Looks like trouble has been brewing with Janet Jackson’s marriage to Wissam Al-Mana for awhile now.

Jackson actually had the locks changed at her crib at the Trump International in New York weeks ago, before the split with her ballin’ hubby Wissam Al-Mana, according to a Page Six source.

“She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him,” the insider told us.

The condo was listed for $35K a month back in 2014. Jackson lived primarily in London with Al-Mana and their son Eissa, who was born in January.

A source close to the situation confirmed the couple’s split to Page Six on Sunday, but insisted, “It’s only a separation.”

Just a separation? Do you think that Janet will work things out with her husband? Also, is the lock change a sign that Jackson could be moving back stateside with baby Eissa soon?