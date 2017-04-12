Slammer Time? Tyga Carted Off To Police Station After Leaving Hollyweird Club In G-Wagon

9 Cop Cars Pulled Tyga Over Outside Los Angeles Club

Tyga had a long night Tuesday! The rapper got hemmed up by NINE police cars Tuesday after he left Avenue nightclub around 2 am with friends. Initially the problem seemed to be the tags on his new $150K Mercedes G Wagon.

According to TMZ reports, he was carted away in handcuffs on suspicion of DUI but was cleared of being under the influence once he arrived at the station. The website claims police only brought Tyga to the station because of the crowd outside the club, including paparazzi.

He was all smiles before getting cuffed!

He still ended up with a ticket for not having a drivers license or insurance. Not bad for 90 minutes in police custody, riiiiiiight?

Check out more photos from the night below:

SplashNews