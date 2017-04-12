Slammer Time? Tyga Carted Off To Police Station After Leaving Hollyweird Club In G-Wagon

- By Bossip Staff
Tyga taken into Custody in Hollywood for driving without License plates on his new $150,000 Mercedes Limited edition G-Wagon. The rapper sat in his vehicle for around 45 minutes while LAPD cars rolled up one after another. In the end 9 Police cars were on scene and then when the Sergeant arrived, Tyga was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Hollywood LAPD station and booked. SplashNews

9 Cop Cars Pulled Tyga Over Outside Los Angeles Club

Tyga had a long night Tuesday! The rapper got hemmed up by NINE police cars Tuesday after he left Avenue nightclub around 2 am with friends. Initially the problem seemed to be the tags on his new $150K Mercedes G Wagon.

According to TMZ reports, he was carted away in handcuffs on suspicion of DUI but was cleared of being under the influence once he arrived at the station. The website claims police only brought Tyga to the station because of the crowd outside the club, including paparazzi.

Tyga was all smiles leaving 'Avenue' Club in Hollywood just 10 minutes before being arrested by the LAPD and taken into custody. SplashNews

He was all smiles before getting cuffed!

He still ended up with a ticket for not having a drivers license or insurance. Not bad for 90 minutes in police custody, riiiiiiight?

Check out more photos from the night below:

