Petty Exes: Memphitz Wants Toya Wright To Drop ‘His’ Last Name

Memphitz Has A Message For Toya Wright

Toya Wright’s ex-husband was being fake cryptic and petty on instagram last night, wanting to send her a message. Apparently, Mickey ‘MempHitz’ Wright is demanding that Toya stop using his last name. Mickey says in the caption of a note, “Learn from Me. Watch who you give your Love [to]. Everyone ain’t Wright. They just wanna look that way. #Free My Last Name. See it Quick or Die Slow”

Ok buddy.

Last year, Toya Wright said her divorce with Memphitz was “amicable”. We wonder why he’s so pressed for her to change her name. Lots of women usually don’t bother changing their lasts name unless the marriage was horrible or the man is really obnoxious. So in this case, it might me applicable. What do you think? Should Toya go back to her maiden name?

