Here’s What Happened When T.I. Publicly Put Tiny In The Friend Zone

T.I. Said His Marriage Was A Distraction

We’ve seen some cold-blooded break-ups recently but these comments by T.I. about Tiny might take the cake. Tip told Angela Yes that his marriage was a distraction and, not only that, but he also said his marriage with Tiny was a distraction from his career. Yikes. That’s not the way to treat the mother of his children who also happens to be his lover and secretair.

TI friend zoned his wife/gf of umpteen years with hella kids and she caught a charge too?! see nawwww — east atlanta grandma (@bugattiBLACK) April 12, 2017

The internet is, of course, weighing in on the comments and the way he straight up friend zoned his ex-wife. Not good at all, Clifford. At all.