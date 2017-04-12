Here’s What Happened When T.I. Publicly Put Tiny In The Friend Zone
T.I. Said His Marriage Was A Distraction
We’ve seen some cold-blooded break-ups recently but these comments by T.I. about Tiny might take the cake. Tip told Angela Yes that his marriage was a distraction and, not only that, but he also said his marriage with Tiny was a distraction from his career. Yikes. That’s not the way to treat the mother of his children who also happens to be his lover and secretair.
The internet is, of course, weighing in on the comments and the way he straight up friend zoned his ex-wife. Not good at all, Clifford. At all.