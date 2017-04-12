Fun Bag Follies: Chrissy Teigen Fails To Get Dem Thangs Inside A Skin-Tight Zip-Up Dress [Video]

☀️@elleaus A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:45am PST

Chrissy Teigen Latest Snapchat Is Quite A Scintillating Sight

There are clearly worse problems to have, but tig ol bitties aren’t all they’re cracked up to be if you let Chrissy Teigen tell it.

The chesty supermodel shared a Snapchat showing her attempt at getting her massive mammaries inside a dress that just wasn’t having it.

Her mommy cups runneth over.

Image via WENN/Instagram