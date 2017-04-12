Touché! T.I. Calls His Marriage A ‘Distraction’—But What Does Tiny Think???

Fair or foul???

T.I. Calls Marriage To Tiny A “Distraction”

T.I. is getting obliterated on social media by fans who can’t believe the recent comments he made about his marriage.

As previously reported Tip stopped by Angie Martinez and told the radio host that he’s a much better “best friend” to his wife than husband.

“That’s still one of the best friends in the world that I’ve ever had,” said Tip. “I can be a better best friend than a husband.”

He also all but confirmed that during last season of “Family Hustle” that he was creeping on his wife, and added that he’s SINGLE as a dollar bill.

The most shocking part, however, was when a brutally honest Tip noted that his marriage to Tiny is a “distraction.”

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me,” said Tip. “And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”



Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh….

Mind you this all comes after Tiny JUST let Tip’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos know that he was JUST in her bed the other night.

“Funny @BerniceBurgos, he was laid up with his wife last night,” said Tiny. “Hope you didn’t take him serious.”

Oops! @majorgirl stopped by #FAMEOLOUS block & not here for @realberniceburgos Snapchat video💅🏽See previous post A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Daaaaamn, Tip.

Hit the flip to see what Tiny thinks about T.I.’s distraction comments.

Instagram, Fameolous