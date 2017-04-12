Touché! T.I. Calls His Marriage A ‘Distraction’—But What Does Tiny Think???

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Fair or foul???

T.I. Calls Marriage To Tiny A “Distraction”

T.I. is getting obliterated on social media by fans who can’t believe the recent comments he made about his marriage.

As previously reported Tip stopped by Angie Martinez and told the radio host that he’s a much better “best friend” to his wife than husband.

“That’s still one of the best friends in the world that I’ve ever had,” said Tip. “I can be a better best friend than a husband.”

He also all but confirmed that during last season of “Family Hustle” that he was creeping on his wife, and added that he’s SINGLE as a dollar bill.

The most shocking part, however, was when a brutally honest Tip noted that his marriage to Tiny is a “distraction.”

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me,” said Tip.

“And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”


Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh….

Mind you this all comes after Tiny JUST let Tip’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos know that he was JUST in her bed the other night.

“Funny @BerniceBurgos, he was laid up with his wife last night,” said Tiny. “Hope you didn’t take him serious.”

Daaaaamn, Tip.

Hit the flip to see what Tiny thinks about T.I.’s distraction comments.

Instagram, Fameolous

Tiny’s unbothered.

Tiny recently posted this video of precious Baby Heiress up and added that “life’s great.”

She also posted this video flaunting her flat tummy while promoting Lyfe Tea.

Her fans however are sending her support and begging her to really pull the plug on her marriage to Tip.

Tiny fans don’t play that!

Hit the flip for more fan comments.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: ChitChatter, For Your Information, Instagram

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus