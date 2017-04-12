Ben Carson Got Stuck In An Elevator And Black People Rejoiced To The High Heavens
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Ben Carson Got Stuck In An Elevator
So you want to know what Karma is? Karma is bumbling moron Ben Carson, who wants to basically strip HUD of all of its resources, going to a HUD building and getting stuck in the damn elevator. It’s so beautiful. Don’t tell us God isn’t real. This is pure proof.
And somehow Alonzo Mourning was there and it added to the confusion. But that didn’t deter the internet from dropping all the jokes they possibly could. This is rejoicing and slander all wrapped in one.