Ben Carson Got Stuck In An Elevator And Black People Rejoiced To The High Heavens

#DEVELOPING: U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson reportedly stuck in elevator at Overtown public housing complex — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) April 12, 2017

Ben Carson Got Stuck In An Elevator

So you want to know what Karma is? Karma is bumbling moron Ben Carson, who wants to basically strip HUD of all of its resources, going to a HUD building and getting stuck in the damn elevator. It’s so beautiful. Don’t tell us God isn’t real. This is pure proof.

Alonzo Mourning and police wait for fire dept to arrive . Sec. Ben Carson is stuck in the elevator iat the Courtside Family Apartments pic.twitter.com/vySNZLNgD3 — Rene Rodriguez (@ReneMiamiHerald) April 12, 2017

And somehow Alonzo Mourning was there and it added to the confusion. But that didn’t deter the internet from dropping all the jokes they possibly could. This is rejoicing and slander all wrapped in one.