Peep The Trailer For Historical Drama ‘Detroit’ Starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell And More [Video]

‘Detroit’ First Trailer Is A Must-See

The 1967 police raid in Detroit set off a historical uprising in the city that is rarely talked about in the mainstream when it comes to civil unrest.

The new film Detroit looks to change that with a powerful narrative starring the likes of John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Tyler James, Laz Alonzo, and John Krasinski from The Office.

Peep the first trailer below:

And now, the official trailer for DETROIT. In theaters August 4. #DETROITmovie pic.twitter.com/EEb0n4SHWS — Annapurna Pictures (@AnnapurnaPics) April 12, 2017

Looks pretty intense and also very relevant. Will you be in the theater when this joint drops?

Image via IMDb