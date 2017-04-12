Peep The Trailer For Historical Drama ‘Detroit’ Starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell And More [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Detroit’ First Trailer Is A Must-See
The 1967 police raid in Detroit set off a historical uprising in the city that is rarely talked about in the mainstream when it comes to civil unrest.
The new film Detroit looks to change that with a powerful narrative starring the likes of John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Tyler James, Laz Alonzo, and John Krasinski from The Office.
Peep the first trailer below:
Looks pretty intense and also very relevant. Will you be in the theater when this joint drops?
Image via IMDb