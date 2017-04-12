Baller Rebuttals: Shannon Sharpe Responds To Dez Bryant’s Narrow-Minded Insta-Rant [Video]

Shannon Sharpe Responds To Dez Bryant’s Crab-In-A-Barrel Instagram Rant

Monday we reported on Dez Bryant’s Insta-rant about race relations in America and how Black people sabotage ourselves from achieving success.

While one might think that Shannon Sharpe is the type of brotha to echo Dez’s sentiments, he offered up something surprising on FS1’s Skip And Shannon: Undisupted in response to the Cowboys’ ball-dropper:

Shannon sounds woke compared to Dez. Which is saying a lot.

Image via Getty