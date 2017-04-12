Recognize These Reality TV Cakes?

- By Bossip Staff
Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner attend PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch for PLT SHAPE with Brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hotties Or Thotties: Reality TV Stars Flock To Red Carpet Event For Kylie’s BFF Stassie

The red carpet for the new PrettyLittleThing campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with Brand Ambassador Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou was poppington Tuesday night. In case y’all missed it, Stassie is one of Kylie Jenner’s besties — so as you would probably expect, the event was full of reality tv “talent.”

Erica Mena PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch For PLT SHAPE With Brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

What you see in the above photo is an example of one of the guests with her “talent” on full display. Do you recognize said “star” by her “talent” or nah?

Here’s another hint, she was engaged to another celebrity — one made famous not by reality tv but a real actual career on the stage and screen… Not that it got him much respect. He always seems to come up short in that department. Oh and yeah that engagement didn’t last, but it was interesting to watch. Maybe even more interesting than her “talent.”

Speaking of which, can you guess those cakes or nah?

Hit the flip to find out if you got it right…

Erica Mena attends the PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Erica Mena rocked some pants with interesting hip cutouts… You likey?

Model Erica Mena attends PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch for PLT SHAPE with Brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She was definitely feeling her steez cuz she posted up a few images on IG

A post shared by Erica Mena 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@iamerica_mena) on

Y’all think those cakes are enhanced?

Hit the flip for more shots from the event.

Christina Milian attends the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

C-Milli flossed them yams…

Christina Milian attends the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Mila J attends the PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Mila J rocked an interesting ensemble

Laura Govan attends the PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Laura Govan’s look was also unique

Travis Scott attends the PrettyLittleThing Campaign launch for PLT SHAPE with brand Ambassador Anastasia Karanikolaou on April 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Travis Scott looked kinda like he didn’t want to be seen at all. Think he was there to shoot his shot at somebody?

