This Bizarro Balloon-Boobed Becky & Her Transracial “Tan” Are Breaking Facebook

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

Martina BIG Is Shattering The Internet

Life is crazy. The world is crumbling. America is burning. Bizarro Beckys like Martina BIG (who apparently suffers from a severe form of Dolezal disease) are paying good money for crispy transracial transformations into “Black women” disguised as “tans.” Yea, you can officially put 2017 in rice and this “super-tanned Barbie doll” is the last straw.

Hit the flip to peep the hilarious chaos over Martina BIG’s bizarro “Barbie tan.”

This is ex-flight attendant-turned-bizarro balloon-boobed model-something Martina BIG. She paid $50,000+ to look like this.

    Continue Slideshow

    Wowowowowowowow

    Transracial goals!

    Martina-Big.com

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus