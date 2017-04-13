This Bizarro Balloon-Boobed Becky & Her Transracial “Tan” Are Breaking Facebook
- By Bossip Staff
Martina BIG Is Shattering The Internet
Life is crazy. The world is crumbling. America is burning. Bizarro Beckys like Martina BIG (who apparently suffers from a severe form of Dolezal disease) are paying good money for crispy transracial transformations into “Black women” disguised as “tans.” Yea, you can officially put 2017 in rice and this “super-tanned Barbie doll” is the last straw.
Hit the flip to peep the hilarious chaos over Martina BIG’s bizarro “Barbie tan.”
This is ex-flight attendant-turned-bizarro balloon-boobed model-something Martina BIG. She paid $50,000+ to look like this.