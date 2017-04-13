This Bizarro Balloon-Boobed Becky & Her Transracial “Tan” Are Breaking Facebook

Martina BIG Is Shattering The Internet

Life is crazy. The world is crumbling. America is burning. Bizarro Beckys like Martina BIG (who apparently suffers from a severe form of Dolezal disease) are paying good money for crispy transracial transformations into “Black women” disguised as “tans.” Yea, you can officially put 2017 in rice and this “super-tanned Barbie doll” is the last straw.

