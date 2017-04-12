What In The Dusty Crusty Robot Hell Is Going On In This New “Transformers 5” Trailer?!

New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer

Most people don’t know there are FIVE Transformers movies (which would be a lot if there weren’t 8 Fast & Furious movies) and those of us who do have no idea why. But here we are (AGAIN) with another deliciously disastrous giant robot flick and its larger-than-life trailer that has WAY TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING GOING ON.

Peep some very mixed reactions on the flip side.