What In The Dusty Crusty Robot Hell Is Going On In This New “Transformers 5” Trailer?!
- By Bossip Staff
New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer
Most people don’t know there are FIVE Transformers movies (which would be a lot if there weren’t 8 Fast & Furious movies) and those of us who do have no idea why. But here we are (AGAIN) with another deliciously disastrous giant robot flick and its larger-than-life trailer that has WAY TOO MUCH OF EVERYTHING GOING ON.
Peep some very mixed reactions on the flip side.
Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters June 23, 2017.