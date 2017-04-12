Remember Mrs. Parker From Friday? This Is What Kathleen Bradley Looks Like Now

If you’re like most Black people in America, you’ve seen or you’re familiar with Ice Cube’s first foray into film Friday. And so you may remember one of the cameo characters Mrs. Parker. She was the older woman who lived in the neighborhood. She taunted Smokey and Craig by watering her lawn in a low cut, cleavage baring top and booty cutters.

And while there was no denying that Mrs. Parker was a seductress back in the ’90’s, people after a recent picture of the 66-year-old actress, Kathleen Bradley and her co-star Angela Means, better known as “Bye Felicia,” popped up on the internet, Twitter has decided that she could still get it. Check the picture and few others on the following pages.

Mel B. Says Stephen Got The Nanny Pregnant & Now The Two Are Trying To Extort Her

Honestly, it’s hard to keep up with the drama currently taking place with Stephen Belafonte and Melanie Brown, Mel B. The last we reported, Stephen was requesting child support. Then yesterday, I scrolled past headlines stating that he wanted to maintain visitation rights for Mel B.’s daughter with Eddie Murphy.

Both of these things are pretty standard divorce type issues that arise in a situation that is bound to be messy. But TMZ, as they’re known to do, dug up some dirt that is not par for the course when it comes to high profile splits.

Apparently, Mel B. has obtained a restraining order against her former nanny Lorraine Gilles, after she claimed the woman was not only having sex with her husband, but she got pregnant by him and now in the process of extorting her, with the help of her husband.

Louis Farrakhan “Honored” To Meet The “Powerful” Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar linked up with Min. Louis Farrakhan. It seems like the Minister was the one who may have been a little starstruck, though.

“I was very honored to meet and talk with my powerful brother and Hip-Hop artist Kendrick Lamar. The Cultural Revolution is On,” wrote Farrakhan in an Instagram post he shared on Tuesday (April 11).

In another photo, he added, “The artistic community has historically been in the vanguard of social change.”

We see/read no lies there.

How influential is Kendrick? His DAMN album cover has already become a meme.

Kendrick Lamar’s new album is out April 14.

Check out more of K-Dot and the Minister below and on the flip.

