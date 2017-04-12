Hi Haters: Model Who Let Nephew Grab Her Fun Bags For Tee-Hees Says ‘Simmer Down’

Model Addresses Haters Who Call Her Baby Nipple Grab Video ‘Perverse’

A model posted a video of her baby nephew digging for gold in her sports bra on Instagram, because she found it humorous. Views on the video blew up into the viral universe and opinions are bursting into her comments by the loads. Some positive, some negative.

The woman, Tillie Medland wants everyone to simmer down over the clip, according to Yahoo News. She says it’s not at all perverse, now STFU.

@mishazprime @barstoolsports @worldstar Jetty 😂😂 A post shared by Tillie Medland (@tilliemedland) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

“We were absolutely blown away by the response, both positively and otherwise,” she said. “To be honest I still find this whole phenomenon hilarious but I am a little disgusted and disturbed by some of the responses ranging from creepy guys, to self righteous people.”

She continues.

“There were plenty of people who had no sense of humour about it; who were taking it way too seriously and would say things like ‘this is horrible’ and that we’re teaching the kid to be some kind of sexual monster…I was like, ‘C’mon people he’s 2 years old!’”