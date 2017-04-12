Gone Too Soon: Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 After Leukemia Battle

R.I.P.

Charlie Murphy Dies

Comedian Charlie Murphy has died. Murphy’s manager told TMZ that the funnyman passed away Wednesday in a New York City hospital after a longstanding leukemia battle.

The older brother to Eddie, was most recently touring with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley on “The Comedy Get Down.”

He was set to be joining the cast of “Power” this season.

Fans are now reminiscing about his hilarious “Chappelle Show” sketches including those stories about Rick James and Prince.

This is entirely too sad, condolences to the Murphy family.

This story is still developing….

Getty Images