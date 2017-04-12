NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson To Speak At Hampton University’s Commencement

A lil positivity…

Katherine Johnson Speaking At Hampton University Commencement

Katherine Johnson, the iconic NASA Mathematician whose story was told in “Hidden Figures” will share inspiring words with graduating students. Johnson has been named as the commencement speaker for Hampton University’s commencement address on May 14.

According to an official press release, Johnson will serve as the University’s 147th Commencement speaker at Armstrong Stadium at 10 a.m.

A 1937 graduate of West Virginia State College, Johnson sent all three of daughters to Hampton University as well as three grandchildren.

As depicted in “Hidden Figures” by Taraji P. Henson, Johnson hand calculated the computations necessary to determine the window and trajectory for Alan Shepard’s trip as the first American in space.

John Glenn also personally asked that she verify NASA’s computer-based calculations for his orbit around Earth.

In 2015, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for a civilian, from President Barack Obama.

She also attended the Oscars earlier this year where she was presented on stage by the “Hidden Figures” cast.

Getty Images