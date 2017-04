Michael Wolff tells Kellyanne Conway: "When they say democracy dies in darkness, you're the darkness." https://t.co/lScxpthUZt — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) April 12, 2017

Poor Kellyanne Conway was on NBC Politics and got done up by the crowd laughing at her for being the “The Darkness.”

Turn the page for more… “Darkness” and laughing from the crowd.