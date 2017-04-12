Miami Cop Who Shot Charles Kinsey To Face Felony Charges For Attempted Manslaughter

Miami Cop To Face Criminal Charges For Shooting Unarmed Black Therapist

Remember Charles Kinsey? He was the behavioral therapist who was shot last year by a trigger-happy North Miami cop while attending to an autistic man who escaped his facility.

Officer Jonathan Aledda fired 3 shots at Kinsey striking him once while he clearly had his arms raised in the air. Hands up, don’t shoot, muthaf**ka.

We are happy to report that lil’ piggy Aledda will face several criminal charges as a result of his actions.

WSVN is reporting that the officer will be charged with 1 count of attempted manslaughter, which is a 3rd degree felony, in addition to culpable negligence, which is a misdemeanor.

We hope he’s found guilty and is sentenced to as much time in prison as legally allowed.

Image via WVSN/Shutterstock