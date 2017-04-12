Miami Cop Who Shot Charles Kinsey To Face Felony Charges For Attempted Manslaughter
Remember Charles Kinsey? He was the behavioral therapist who was shot last year by a trigger-happy North Miami cop while attending to an autistic man who escaped his facility.
Officer Jonathan Aledda fired 3 shots at Kinsey striking him once while he clearly had his arms raised in the air. Hands up, don’t shoot, muthaf**ka.
We are happy to report that lil’ piggy Aledda will face several criminal charges as a result of his actions.
WSVN is reporting that the officer will be charged with 1 count of attempted manslaughter, which is a 3rd degree felony, in addition to culpable negligence, which is a misdemeanor.
We hope he’s found guilty and is sentenced to as much time in prison as legally allowed.
Image via WVSN/Shutterstock