Reality TV Villain Spencer Pratt And Knifed Up Wife Heidi Montag Expecting Their First Baby!

Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Back In Spotlight With Baby News

Congratulations are in order for perpetual reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who reveal their pregnancy news in a new US Weekly cover story.

Check out excerpts from their interview below, including this part where Spencer details how Heidi revealed the news:

“just standing there,” the 33-year-old former star of MTV’s The Hills recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.” “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,’ ” continues Pratt. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’ ” Montag, 30, who is 12 weeks along and due October 19, tells Us she felt “overwhelmed” in the moment: “I started crying, and he embraced me.” “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” says Pratt, who sells crystals online. “She has planned for and thought about this.”

Before we proceed, let’s just take a moment to SMH over Spencer selling crystals online for a living.

Okay… Continue.

HM: I have never been more excited. The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.

SP: It’s just the click-click-click of the roller coaster going up. That’s how I feel right now.

Us: Why wait until now for a baby?

HM: I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us.

SP: Agreed. I think I’m ready. I know Heidi is ready!

HM: It might never be the perfect time, so we said, Let’s move forward. We had all these conversations. We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.

Us: Physically, how are you feeling?

HM: I’ve had really bad morning sickness since the beginning, but I’ve never been so happy to feel so sick! Every time I feel awful, I remember why and I’m just euphoric. It’s so fulfilling, and I’m mostly just grateful. I’ve been with the love of my life for 10 years, and now we’re starting our own family.

Us: Will you find out the sex of the baby?

HM: We don’t know yet.

SP: Heidi watches videos of gender reveals on Pinterest for ideas.

HM: I’m hoping for a boy. I’ve always wanted a boy first —

SP: [Interjects] Notice she says first!

HM: Yep. First! I’d love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue.

That poor baby is definitely in for an interesting upbringing.

