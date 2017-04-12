Seen On The Scene: Kelly Rowland Promotes Her Book In NYC

Spotted…

Kelly Rowland Spotted In New York

Kelly Rowland was spotted in NYC this week promoting her new book “Whoa, Baby.”

The songstress was spotted at AOL Build where she spoke on her book that details things first-time moms should know.

Later she went to Barnes & Noble Tribeca for a book signing to continue her press tour, all while rocking Fendi from head to toe including a

Brocade Gold Short Dress and Fendi Embroided Stretch-Knit Ankle Boots.



Later Kells went to Idochine for dinner with friends.



Ain’t she cute?

“Whoa, Baby: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened)” features words from not only Kelly but her OB-GYN Dr. Bickman. The two cover everything from lack of sleep to swollen legs and other surprising, gross and at times hilarious challenges that new moms face.

Will YOU be buying Kelly’s new book???

