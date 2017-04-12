Celebrity Cribs: Penny Hardaway Wants To Part Ways With His $3.8 Million Florida Home

Penny Hardaway Selling Florida Mansion For $3.8 Million

Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway has had enough of Florida, and who can blame him.

While the city of Orlando has been good to him during his career as a Magic baller, there are plenty of reasons not to want to live in the consistently head-scratching state.

That said, he’s looking to sell his luxurious home for just shy of $3.8 million according to Realtor.

For that price you get 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a spa, a patio, a pool, a basketball court, a theater and a 6-car garage.

Flip it over to see if that’s something you might be interested in…

Image via Getty/Realtor