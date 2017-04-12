Hide Ya Kids: “Anti-Gay” Florida ﻿Pastor Found Guilty For Molesting Teen Boy And Girl

Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

It’s always the perverted pastors that are hiding stuff, preaching anti-gay isht the loudest.

“Anti-Gay” Florida Pastor Found Guilty For Molesting Teens

A Jacksonville, Florida based preacher was found guilty on 8 charges in child molestation case. A superior court judge found Kenneth Adkins guilty of aggravated and simple child molestation after he raped both a teen girl and boy at his church several years ago. Adkins allegedly groomed the teens to obey him sexually before he was found out.

The irony of this situation, is that this same pastor preached “anti-gay” rhetoric, following the tragic Pulse night club incidents. Adkins attorney tried to suggest that his male victim, who is in a gay relationship, was mad at the Pastor because of his ” vitriol about gays, gay marriage and transgender issues”, according to Jacksonville.com.

That accuser’s mother left the courtroom Monday in tears. Though not wishing to make a formal statement, she expressed her relief that the trial was over and that in the end her son was believed.

Anywho, enjoy jail. The pedo-perv gets his sentence later this month, April 25th.