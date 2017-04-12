Massage Parlor Couple Pinched For Prostitution After Letting Loaded Condoms Clog Plumbing

Massage Parlor Allowed Condoms To Pile In Plumbing After Happy Endings

A Texas couple is now in police custody after allegedly using their massage business as a front for a super organized prostitution ring. An issue with clogged plumbing exposed parlor owners in Austin, Texas, as hundreds of condoms were found to have been the source of the blockage.

Police says Juan Wang, one of the owners was stopped at the airport, carrying $30,000 in cash with no explanation. Airport police allowed the owner to travel freely after providing a cell home number. The legal amount of cash allowed to travel with is $10,000.

After doing an independent investigation of Wang’s phone number, police found it linked to advertisements on backpage, a website used for prostitution. Smh. They surveyed the business and spotted suspicious men walking in and out and approached a man who admit to getting his “happy ending.”

The owners husband Joseph Emery and Wang were both arrested. His bond has been set at $53,000, while his wife’s has been set at $45,000.