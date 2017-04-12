Some Wilson Family Preciousness: Pregnant Ciara And Russell Wilson Take Lil Future To The Zoo
Russell Wilson And Ciara Bring Baby Future To See The Animals
Cici’s getting pretty far along in her pregnancy, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying plenty active. Just this week the glowing Mommy and hubby Russell Wilson brought little Future to the zoo to enjoy the animals. Aren’t they cute? Such a beautiful family. The bond is beautiful between mother and son and Russell and Future.
Looks like little Future really enjoyed kicking it with the giraffes. He’s such a happy kid.
