Some Wilson Family Preciousness: Pregnant Ciara And Russell Wilson Take Lil Future To The Zoo

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Russell Wilson And Ciara Bring Baby Future To See The Animals

Cici’s getting pretty far along in her pregnancy, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying plenty active. Just this week the glowing Mommy and hubby Russell Wilson brought little Future to the zoo to enjoy the animals. Aren’t they cute? Such a beautiful family. The bond is beautiful between mother and son and Russell and Future.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Looks like little Future really enjoyed kicking it with the giraffes. He’s such a happy kid.

Getty Images/Instagram

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus