Racist Babies?! Researchers Discover Racial Biases In Children As Young As 6 Months Old

Study Finds Racial Biases In 6-Month-Old Babies

It’s widely accepted that racism and bigotry are generationally taught prejudices…but a new study is discovering that some people develop racial biases on their own shortly after arriving on Earth.

Daily Mail reports that researchers at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at University of Toronto have found through a worldwide study that infants as young as 6-9 months old demonstrate racial biases in favor of the race they were born into.

Now, that’s not to say that the infants’ first words are necessarily going to be “white power…” but it is a result of living in largely homogenous racial bubbles.

Findings suggest that due to overwhelming exposure solely to people of their own race early in life, babies naturally develop a bias toward people who look like them…and an innate discomfort with people who do not. They suggest that to quell this early-developing bias, parents should make sure to introduce their kids to a wide range of people from a variety of ethnicities before it becomes “a thing.”

